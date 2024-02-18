India: Phones, spy cam found in Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh’s jail cell in Assam

In a major security breach reported from Dibrugarh Jail in India's Assam, where separatist leader, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates are currently lodged along with others, several unauthorised activities were detected in the National Security Act (NSA) cell.

The director general of Assam Police, GP Singh, in a post on X, confirmed the incident stating that a search operation, which was launched early this morning, helped in the recovery of multiple unauthorised items, including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, a smartwatch, among others from the NSA cell.

He then said that the items recovered were lawfully seized by the jail authorities and that an investigation was underway to determine their source.

"Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premises of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to the recovery of a smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones & speakers and a smart watch, which were lawfully seized by Jail staff," the Assam DGP wrote on his official X handle.

"The source of these unauthorised articles and the mode of induction are being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence," he added.

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police on April 23 from Moga's Rode village after days of a man-hunt when he finally surrendered.

Nine of Amritpal's close aides, including Papalpreet Singh and Daljeet Singh Kalsi, are also in the same jail.



Singh claims to draw inspiration from Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who led the militant, separatist movement during the 1970s and 1980s. He emulates Bhindranwale’s style by wearing similar clothes and keeping a long beard.



He was arrested under the National Security Act, which allows for those considered a threat to national security to be detained without charge for up to a year.



The Waris Punjab De chief is facing a number of criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.