India: Landlord arrested for secretly installing camera in women tenants' room

In a concerning incident, a house owner in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area was arrested on Tuesday (July 11) for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the room of two women tenants.

Following a complaint filed by the victims, the accused has been taken into police custody, reported the Republic news. Details of the incident The landlord, identified as Syed Salim, owns a five-storey building in Hailam Colony near Jubilee Hills. While residing on the first floor himself, he had rented out the remaining flats, one of which was occupied by the two women in question.

Several months after the tenants moved in, they began experiencing frequent power cuts in their flat. Seeking resolution, they contacted an electrician to inspect the electricity meter box located inside their room. To their shock, upon opening the meter box, they discovered a hidden CCTV camera concealed within it.

Investigations revealed that the 45-year-old landlord had allegedly installed the covert camera to record the women while they were changing clothes.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the camera was connected to a computer at Syed's residence. Disturbed by the intrusion of privacy, the women promptly lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police.

The authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have taken the accused into custody.

The hidden camera, along with its hard drive, has been confiscated as evidence and has been forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.