/India braces for Cyclone Ditwah: Origin of name, landfall time – All you need to know

Cyclone Ditwah is set to bring heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Kerala on Friday (Nov 28). The tropical storm, which has already wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, will make landfall on Sunday (Nov 30) in India. At least 56 people have been killed, while 21 others remain missing in Sri Lanka due to severe floods and landslides. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and solidarity, announcing the dispatch of relief material to Sri Lanka.

This is the third cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

When will Ditwah make landfall in India?

The IMD has predicted that the storm will make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Sunday (Nov 30), bringing torrential rainfall in the region. The weather department has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall or extremely heavy rainfall for Friday and Saturday in the state. A heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Chennai on Sunday.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture out to the sea until Sunday. The cyclone is expected to bring winds of speeds reaching up to 100kmph.

What does ‘Ditwah’ mean?

The name of the cyclone, Ditwah, means “lagoon” and was suggested by Yemen as part of the naming convention. The name refers to the Detwah Lagoon, located in the country’s Socotra Island, which is known for its unique coastal ecosystem.

The names of storms are decided as per the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the UN ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones, which uses a pre-approved list of names suggested by member nations.

India dipatches relief material to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Nov 28) offered his heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives due to the tropical storm. He also expressed solidarity with India’s closest maritime neighbour, announcing the dispatch of relief material.

“My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves,” PM Modi said.