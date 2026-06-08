/INDIA bloc meeting: Kharge criticises government over SIR, economy, foreign policy

Leaders of the INDIA bloc held a key meeting in New Delhi on Monday (Jun 8), where alliance chairperson and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged opposition parties to remain united against what he called the Centre’s “misgovernance” and continued challenges to constitutional values. In his opening remarks, Kharge also slammed the government over SIR and the economy during the meeting.

Praising the unity, Kharge said, “This group came into existence almost exactly three years ago. I do not wish to speak at length, because the issues before us are well known to all of you. On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when we all came together firmly to defeat the Modi government's malicious bills on delimitation.”

He urged alliance partners to build on that unity, claiming “misgovernance” by the government on key issues, including political, economic, social and foreign policy. Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kharge alleged that the exercise was depriving millions of citizens of their voting rights. He also accused the Centre of undermining constitutional principles and misusing investigative agencies to pressure and target opposition leaders, while claiming that non-BJP state governments faced discrimination.

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“Due to SIR, the voting rights of our millions of people are being stripped away. The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being persistently used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents. Discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments,” he said.

The Congress president further criticised the government’s economic management, saying that prices of essential goods were rising and economic growth was “negative”.

He said, “Prices of essential goods are continuously rising, and the economic environment is extremely negative. New investments are not coming in at the pace required to generate new jobs. Private monopolies are growing in many sectors, and the future of MSMEs is in serious crisis.”

Kharge also expressed concern over the examination system, alleging that repeated irregularities were hurting the aspirations of young people seeking educational and employment opportunities.

“Due to the complete mismanagement of the examination system, the hopes and aspirations of our lakhs of youth are being betrayed. Atrocities against the weaker sections of society, especially in BJP-ruled states, continue relentlessly.”