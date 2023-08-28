India: Bengaluru man bludgeons live-in partner to death with pressure cooker

A man has been arrested in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru for bludgeoning his live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker on Saturday (August 26). The Bengaluru Police said the man suspected her of cheating on him.

The accused has been identified as Vaishnav, an engineering graduate, hailing from Kollam, a city in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Meanwhile, the victim, 24-year-old Devi was from Thiruvananthapuram.

They both studied together in college and worked alongside in the sales and marketing sector. Having known each other for several years, they had been living together for the past two years at a rented apartment in the MICO Layout, informed police.

Police confirmed that the accused admitted to having been irked by his partner growing close to another man, which led to the cold-blooded murder. Neighbours said the couple fought regularly but none of them had filed a police complaint against each other.

According to reports, as the couple's differences widened, Devi's sister Krishna counselled the two at her residence on Saturday. However, upon returning home, another argument flared up between Devi and Vaishnav. As the fight escalated, Vaishnav, in a fit of rage, grabbed a pressure cooker and smashed Devi's head multiple times, leading to an instant death, the police said.

"Vaishnav had some doubts about the deceased, and they fought over it. On Sunday, this happened again, and he hit the woman with a cooker," CK Baba, senior police officer of South Bengaluru, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Infidelity doubt and murder

This is not the first instance when doubt regarding a partner's fidelity has led to murder in an Indian state. Earlier this month, a 37-year-old man in Lucknow, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, strangled his wife of 15 years to death in front of their two children inside his SUV.

The motive appears to be his deep-seated inferiority complex, stemming from his wife's substantial Instagram following. The accused believed that some of her wife's social media followers would visit their home in his absence. During the interrogation, the man told the police that he suspected his wife's fidelity and hence killed her.

