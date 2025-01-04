Atul Subhash's wife and in-laws were granted bail on Saturday (Jan 4) by a Bengaluru court in the abetment of a suicide case against them. Subhash, a techie from the Indian city of Bengaluru in Karnataka, died by suicide on December 9 and had alleged harassment by his wife and her family.

Advertisment

Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and her brother Anurag Singhania got bail after approaching the session court.

Also read | BJP announces candidates for Delhi polls, fields Parvesh Verma against Arvind Kejriwa

Nikita Singhania was arrested on December 14 from Gurugrama and her mother and brother were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Advertisment

The 34-year-old died after recording a video and leaving a note describing the issues he was facing. In the video, Subhash alleged harassment and extortion by his wife and her relatives. He accused that his wife and in-laws' "false" cases and "persistent torture" were the reason for his suicide.

Atul and Nikita were having a divorce process to settle which, Nikita allegedly asked for ₹30 million from him. The duo married in 2019 and had a son in 2020.

Subhash's parents have demanded the custody of his 4-year-old son claiming his whereabouts are unknown.

Advertisment

Also read | Scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, architect of India's nuclear programme, passes away at 88

"My son was broken from the inside. Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn't tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child,” Subhash's father said.

He added, "We are waiting for the January 7 hearing in the Supreme Court in this regard." He claimed that Nikita considered Subhash as an "ATM".

(With inputs from agencies)