India: At least six killed, multiple injured after lift collapses in high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane
Story highlights
The local police said that they are investigating the incident which killed six workers on the spot while two others were said to be seriously injured.
At least six people were killed after a lift collapsed in a building in the Indian state of Maharashtra's Thane, on Sunday evening (September 10), said the civil officials. According to media reports citing officials, two workers were also injured after the incident and were taken to the hospital.
The police and fire brigade are said to have reached. The local police said that they are investigating the incident which led to the death of six workers on the spot while two others were said to be seriously injured.
According to initial reports, the 40-storey building, Runwal Ireen was undergoing waterproofing work on the roof of the recently completed building located on Ghodbunder Road.
This is a developing story...More to follow
