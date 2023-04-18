ugc_banner

India: At least four dead, several injured after three-storey rice mill collapses in Haryana

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Apr 18, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the rice site and work is underway to clear the debris 

In India, a part of a three-storey rice mill building collapsed in Haryana's Karnal district early Tuesday, news agencies reported quoting local police said, further adding that at least four labourers were killed while 20 others were injured. 

Reports have mentioned that when the incident took place at around 3:00am, over 150 labourers were housed in the building.

Karnal's Superintendent of Police, Shashank Kumar told news agency PTI over the phone that "four labourers from Bihar have died in the incident and 20 were injured". 

Karnal's Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav told reporters, "All individuals (living in the building) have been accounted for. There were a total of 24 affected persons in the incident. Nearly 150 lived in the structure and some managed to come out from windows timely. Out of the 24 affected persons, 20 are injured and four are dead". 

On being asked about the reason for the building collapse, he said, "Prima facie it appears the building was structurally unsafe. For this, a committee has been set up headed by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Executive engineer (Buildings and Roads) will be its member. They will submit a report on the incident". 

"Whatever action as per law has to be taken we will do that," he said on being asked about asked if any action will be taken against the building owner. 

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived at the rice site and work is underway to clear the debris. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

