India Assembly elections 2022 | Kejriwal a political tourist, his ‘Punjab Model’ a copycat one: Sidhu

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, launched the AAP's 'Punjab Model' and stated that his party's CM face will be revealed next week.

On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu, the state Congress head in Punjab, attacked Kejriwal, calling him a "political tourist" and his model a "Copy-Cat Model."

"Political Tourist @Arvind Kejriwal who was absent in Punjab for the last 4.5 years claims to have a Punjab Model. AAP’s campaign & agenda is a joke on the people of Punjab. A list of 10 pointers written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model!," Sidhu tweeted.

The people of Punjab will not fall for these hollow and non-serious agendas. A Genuine Roadmap which will bring back People’s resources from "Mafia Pockets" to "People of Punjab" is required, " said Sidhu in his tweet.



Truth is Kejriwal’s model of functioning is “Copy-Cat Model”, “I am very insecure Model”, “Liqour Mafia Model”, “Ticket for Money Model”, “I am very sorry Majithia Ji: the Cowardice Model”, “Writing free cheques model”, “Electricity to Ambani’s Model”, “450 jobs in 5 yrs Model” — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 12, 2022 ×

Resurrection of Punjab is a serious issue, lives of 3 crore Punjabi’s are dependent on it.. People of Punjab will not fall for these hollow and non-serious agendas. A Genuine Roadmap which will bring back People’s resources from “Mafia Pockets” to “People of Punjab” is required. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 12, 2022 ×

Sidhu, who had already outlined his plan for governing the state after the elections, said the revival of Punjab is a serious problem since the lives of three crore Punjabis are at stake.

Earlier in the day, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled his party's "Punjab Model" for governing the state after elections, promising justice in sacrilege cases, jobs for youths, and corruption-free governance, claiming that people want to bring his party to power to end the friendly "partnership" between the Badals and the Congress.

According to him, the Punjab model will have a 10-point agenda that includes providing free electricity to individuals up to 300 units every billing cycle and combating the drug problem.

(With inputs from agencies)