India: Assam's police force asks officers to lose weight or quit job

The police department in the Indian state of Assam has asked its officials to either lose weight in the next few months or leave the force. A top state police official stated that they will “professionally record” the body mass index (BMI) of all officers starting mid-August.

Officers falling under the "obese" category will then be given the opportunity to reduce weight till November or voluntarily retire.

Assam's director general of police GP Singh said that people suffering from medical conditions will then be exempted. In a tweet, Singh said that he will be the first officer in force to get his BMI recorded.

“In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam, @assampolice Hq has decided to go for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in the next fifteen days. All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November End) and after that VRS option except those who have genuine medical reasons like hypothyroidism etc,” GP Singh tweeted. In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

We plan to give three months time to all Assam… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 16, 2023 × Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a few weeks ago stated that around 300 police personnel deployed in the state would be asked to opt for early retirement because they were "habitual drinkers" and "physically unfit".

He stated that the process is part of an exercise to "cut the deadwood out of the police force". According to the studies, Indian police officers have to work long hours. Their working hours are irregular and they are not able to take proper rest or breaks.

In 2018, Karnataka state's reserve police officers had also faced similar demands. They were asked to either lose weight or else face suspension.

WATCH | India becomes home to nearly a fifth of humanity | WION Pulse Speaking to the BBC, a top official had then stated that the decision was taken after several officers died because of "lifestyle-related diseases" like cardiac issues and diabetes in the last 18 months.

A person's BMI is calculated by dividing the weight of a person by the square of their height, and many doctors, insurers and health service providers use it around the world to decide whether a person is overweight, healthy or obese.

However, BMI is also highly controversial. Many experts have argued that using BMI to measure a person's health is flawed as it is unscientific, inaccurate, and designed for white, European men. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.