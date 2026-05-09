/India-Africa Summit 2026: New Delhi pushes ‘Concrete Outcomes’ to deepen ties with continent

New Delhi is set to host the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit on 31 May, aiming to energise relations with the continent after a decade-long gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The last summit was held in 2015. Senior officials will meet on 28 May, followed by a gathering of foreign ministers on 29 May. The leaders’ summit on 31 May will be followed by a high-profile Big Cat Alliance meeting on 1 June, involving several African nations.

Sources in New Delhi say India has invited all African countries and expects strong participation from African leaders. A “forward-looking” outcome document is under discussion, with officials promising “concrete outcomes that matter to Africa”.

“Outcomes that respond to Africa’s interests will be announced,” a source said. “We are confident of good participation.” Ties between India and Africa are rooted in a shared “civilizational compact”, officials emphasise.

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Thirty-nine African countries have already joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA), while cooperation on digital public infrastructure (DPI) is expanding, India has framework agreements with seven nations.

Agriculture, education and food security are expected to feature prominently. India is home to over 7,000 Zimbabwean students, and knowledge-sharing initiatives are growing. Capacity building and food security form key pillars of the agenda.

Trade and investment will remain central. “Trade and investment will remain an important pillar of ties,” sources said, noting India’s engagement with African customs unions. The Indian Commerce Secretary recently visited Kenya and Tanzania.

“If we can partner with Africa, our companies can engage with them, it will be win-win,” one official added. India has adopted a “consultative, demand-driven” approach.

In the past decade, there have been about 50 high-level visits from India to Africa and nearly 100 from Africa to India. New Delhi now has 46 diplomatic missions across the continent, 17 of them opened in recent years, and offers duty-free market access to many African nations.

Defence and security ties are deepening. India contributes around 5,000 UN peacekeepers in Africa, collaborates on critical minerals, and has growing defence exports to the continent. Energy security, maritime cooperation and countering piracy are also high on the agenda.