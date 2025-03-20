In two separate encounters in India's Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, security forces killed at least 30 members of the banned CPI (Maoists). A Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was also killed in the encounter, said the police on Thursday (March 20).

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel under the Gangalur police station. The encounter between the security forces and the Naxalites began at 7 am on Thursday and continued for several hours before 26 of the 30 Naxalites were killed in Bijapur district and four were gunned down in Kanker.

"Operations were conducted today in various areas of the Bastar district. In the Bijapur-Dantewada border region, we have recovered the bodies of 26 Naxalites," said IG Sundarraj, speaking to news agency ANI.

A large cache of firearms was recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts, while search operation is still underway.

"A large number of AK-47 rifles, as well as automatic and semi-automatic weapons, have also been seized. One personnel of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) lost his life during the encounter," said Sundarraj.

'Moving forward with ruthless approach'

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the success of the security forces and said, the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi is moving forward with a ruthless approach against the Naxalites, and adopting a zero tolerance policy against extremists, who have refused to surrender despite providing all facilities. He also claimed that the country will become Naxal-free before March 31 next year

Taking to his X handle, Shah wrote, "The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering despite all the facilities being offered to them, ranging from surrender to inclusion. The country is going to be Naxal-free by March 31 next year."