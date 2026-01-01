/IMD warns of cold wave in Delhi; air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Cold conditions are set to persist in the national capital, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of possible cold wave situations in isolated parts of Delhi from January 2 to January 5. The weather agency defines a cold wave as a situation where the minimum temperature falls between 4.5 and 6.5 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. On Thursday, Delhi’s highest temperature reached only 17.3 degrees Celsius, about two degrees lower than normal. The lowest temperature stood at 10.6 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above the usual average for this time of year.

Dense to very dense fog is expected to linger during nighttime and early morning hours across the city until January 6, the IMD said. Several areas reported poor visibility on Thursday. Safdarjung and Palam both recorded visibility dropping to 500 metres during late night and early morning hours, with only marginal improvement after sunrise. Similar foggy conditions are likely to continue over the coming days.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Apart from Delhi, the IMD has also issued cold wave alerts for parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana until January 5.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday, as the maximum temperature fell sharply to 14.2 degrees Celsius — over six degrees below normal. IMD records show that a colder December day was last observed on December 31, 2019, when the maximum temperature dropped to 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department expects partly cloudy skies ahead, with widespread fog in the mornings. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures may fall to between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.