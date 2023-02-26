Hyderabad man murders friend in act of revenge, surrenders: Police

A 21-year-old engineering student in Hyderabad murdered his friend in an act of revenge, according to the police on Sunday (February 26). The police said that P. Hari Hara Krishna, the accused, killed his friend N. Naveen at Pedda Amberpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The victim was a student of the Mahatma Gandhi Engineering College in the Nalgonda district.

The police said that Krishna beheaded Naveen, ripped out his heart and chopped off the private parts, the news agency IANS reported. Krishna resorted to the macabre act as Naveen was allegedly harassing his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim.

The crime was committed on February 18 but only came to light a week later, after Krishna surrendered to the police.

The police investigation revealed that Krishna and Naveen were classmates in an intermediate college in Dilsukhnagar. During that time, Naveen was in love with a girl but they later drifted apart due to some differences. Subsequently, the girl grew close to Krishna and the two had been in a relationship for some time. Naveen, however, allegedly started making calls and texting the girl and she told Krishna about this.

The accused then hatched a plan to kill his friend. On February 17, Krishna invited Naveen for a get-together at his residence in Dilsukhnagar. Later, Krishna offered to drop Naveen at his college hostel in Nalgonda. En route, the accused consumed liquor and purchased a knife.

And in the early hours of February 18, Krishna strangled Naveen to death with a rope after an argument broke out between the two. A police officer told IANS that Krishna beheaded Naveen, ripped off his heart and then chopped off his private parts fingers and threw them aside. He has been arrested on charges of murder and wiping out evidence.

Earlier, the victim's family had lodged a missing complaint with the police, and as part of the investigation, Krishna's family was being questioned.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE