/Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra claims 12 lives, Nanded worst-hit; monorail gets stuck

Heavy rain continues to batter Maharashtra even as the death toll due to incidents triggered by the downpour has risen to 12. A 75-year-old woman in Mithekhar village, Murud tehsil of Raigad district, lost her life on Tuesday morning when a landslide struck her house. The deceased has been identified as Vitha Motiram Gaikar, police said. Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to exercise extreme caution. In Marathwada, three rain-related deaths were reported from Nanded in the last three days, while two died in Beed and one in Hingoli. In Vidarbha, one death was reported from Akola.

On Tuesday, five more casualties were reported in Nanded, pushing the toll up to 12, including 8 casualties in Nanded, two in Beed, and one each in Hingoli and Akola.

NDRF, SDRF, armed forces conduct rescue ops

Over 800 villages have been affected, and four lakh hectares of cropland were destroyed due to heavy rainfall in the state. Rescue and relief operations were underway in at least four villages, while 293 people were rescued from flood-hit villages in the Nanded district by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the armed forces.

Early on Tuesday, seven people travelling in an autorickshaw and a car were swept away on Mujkhed-Udgir Road around 1.40 am. Local rescue teams managed to save three men from the incident, and a search is underway for a man and three women.

Officials also evacuated at least 225 people from Ravangaon, 40 from Bhingoli, 10 from Baswadi, and eight from Hasnal.

The Indian Army has set up a medical camp and started food distribution to villagers affected by the flood.

Of the 12 deaths in Maharashtra, one person died due to a wall collapse in Mumbai city, while the details of two other fatalities from other districts are not yet known.

Monorail train suffers snag, stuck for an hour; passengers rescued via cranes

A Monorail train came to a halt on an elevated track between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations on Tuesday evening amid heavy rainfall. Fire brigade and other agencies carried out rescue operations using cranes. The train was stuck for at least one hour, said officials.

“One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly,” Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

IMD issues alert; CM Fadnavis monitoring situation

IMD has issued a red alert warning for Mumbai city and the suburban region for the day. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he is closely monitoring the situation as heavy rains have disrupted normal life.