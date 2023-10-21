'He tied her hands & legs': Delhi man arrested in brutal murder case of Swiss woman

A man suspected of being involved in the killing of a Swiss woman has been arrested by police in the Indian capital of Delhi, media reports said citing sources. Her lifeless body was discovered near the wall of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in the Tilak Nagar neighbourhood in the national capital following which the arrest was made on Saturday (October 21).

The accused individual has been identified as Gurpreet. His arrest was based on a combination of technical and manual intelligence. It followed extensive efforts by multiple Delhi Police teams. The victim was a Swiss national from Zurich.

According to information from police sources cited by media reports, the suspect had met the woman in Switzerland, and they had been in contact for approximately 8 to 10 days.

Sources said that he allegedly bound her hands and legs and murdered her. After committing the crime, he placed her body inside an old car that he had acquired prior to the incident.

Once a foul odor emanated from the vehicle, he discarded the victim's body on the roadside and fled the scene.

“Accused Gurpreet arrested in the case had met the woman in Switzerland. He tied the hands and legs of the foreign woman and murdered her. The accused bought an old car and after murdering her put the body in the same car. After a foul smell started coming from the car, he dumped the body on the roadside and escaped,” sources reportedly said.

Cash recovery

In addition to the arrest, a substantial sum of nearly $240k was also seized from the accused.

Vichitra Veer, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Western region, reportedly provided details about the case. He mentioned that the suspect was apprehended in Janakpuri, and during the initial stages of the investigation, the suspect had been uncooperative.

The DCP explained that a call was received by the Tilak Nagar police station between 8:45 am and 9 am, prompting specialised teams to respond.

The situation initially appeared to be a murder case, and a formal case was registered under sections 302 and 201.

Watch | OTP fraud to banking scam: Modern defrauding tricks and tips to stay safe online × Surveillance cameras in the vicinity captured footage of a suspicious vehicle, which was traced back to a second-hand car dealer in Janakpuri, where the suspect had purchased the vehicle with cash.

Later, DCP said, the individual named Gurpreet was linked to the car, and he was apprehended in Janakpuri.

"Only initial interrogation has taken place... He is not very cooperative... It is a confirmed fact that the body was dumped in a car... The victim was in touch with the accused for last 8-10 days..." he said.

(With inputs from agencies) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×