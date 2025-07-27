/Haridwar stampede: Mansa Devi Temple Trust head denies current leak caused crush; 4 of 6 killed from UP

The President of Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri, denied reports of electrocution causing the deadly stampede that killed six people and left nearly 30 others injured on Sunday and said someone slipped in the heavy rush following which the tragedy took place on the way leading to the shrine revered by devotees. The tragedy took place at about 9 am and about 35 people were rushed to the hospital, out of which six died.

Mahant Ravindra Puri said, “There are three ways up to the Mansa Devi temple—a ropeway, a vehicular way and an ancient route direct from Har Ki Pauri... As a huge crowd gathered here, the police were informed, barricades were put up, but still the crowd came up and someone slipped, due to which the entire incident took place... When the temple authorities reached the spot along with the police, we carried all the injured to the district hospital where they are being treated... This is not an incident of electrocution, but there are no indications of such happening... We will assist the victim families.”

Four out of 6 deceased from UP, CM Yogi announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, four of the six deceased have been identified as residents of neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh. They been identified as Aarush of Bareilly, Vicky Saini from Rampur, Vakil Singh of Barabanki and Shanti from Budaun, reported news agency PTI.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and instructed officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government and ensure the transportation of the bodies to their home districts and handing the mortal remains to the families of the deceased.

Adityanath said in a post on X, “The loss of life in the unfortunate accident on the Sri Mansa Devi Temple road in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, is extremely sad and heartbreaking.”

“My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Maa Mansa Devi to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti!,” he said.

In another post, the UP CM expressed grief over the accident and said, “Instructions have been given to the officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government and hand over the bodies of the residents of Uttar Pradesh who died in the accident to their home districts.”

“The UP government will provide financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of each deceased from Uttar Pradesh in this accident,” he added.

CM Pushkar Dhami orders magisterial inquiry, financial aid to victims

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued orders for a magisterial inquiry into the tragic accident.

Dhami said the Uttarakhand government will provide financial assistance of 2 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

The Uttarakhand CM went to AIIMS, Rishikesh and inquired about the well-being of the devotees seriously injured in the stampede on the Mansa Devi Temple road. He told the doctors to ensure best treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, local officials said that it will be probed whether the rumour of electric current caused panic among people and triggered the crush, and said that anyone found guilty will be punished.