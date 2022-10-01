GST collections up 26% in September, cross Rs 1.40 lakh crore mark for seventh straight time

The country's gross GST revenue collection has surpassed Rs 1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row with over Rs 1.47 lakh crore gross GST revenue being collected in the month of September.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is Rs 25,271 crore, State GST is Rs 31,813 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

👉 ₹1,47,686 crore gross GST revenue collected in September 2022



👉 Monthly GST revenues more than ₹1.4 lakh crore for seven months in a row



👉 Revenues for the month of Sept. 2022 26% higher than the GST revenues in the same month in 2021



In another milestone, over 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined (72.94 lakh e-invoices and 37.74 lakh e-way bills), were generated without any glitch on the GST Portal portal run by NIC on 30th September 2022.

The government settled Rs 31,880 crore to CGST and Rs 27,403 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. "The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2022 is Rs 57,151 crore for CGST and Rs 59,216 crore for the SGST," it highlighted.

The revenue generated in GST till September 2022 is 26 per cent higher as compared to the same period last year. During the month of August 2022, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.

