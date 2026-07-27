/Govt to table paper leaks bill today; opposition introduces adjournment notices on Delhi police 'brutality'

The bill on paper leaks is likely to be tabled on Monday (July 27) in Parliament. In addition, Congress MPs have introduced adjournment notices on issues and also demanded discussion on “brutal police action against the students who protested against the NEET exam irregularities."

Parliament functions resume after a week of showdown, and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister after the end of the students' protest led by the social media outlet Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

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What does the new bill say?

The bill raises penalties for those found guilty of leaking papers for government examinations, extending prison terms from the current three-to-five-year range to five-to-10 years, while also hiking fines from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The Cabinet cleared the draft Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026 on Friday, with copies shared among MPs the following day. This approval came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the move, responding to student-led protests demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the May NEET-UG paper leak.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss “the plight of the students in the country aspiring to become doctors due to NEET exam, and the subsequent endless suicides of the students with regard to the same, and therefore to abolish the disastrous NEET exam.”