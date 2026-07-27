/Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition ruckus over Delhi Police action, pellet use against students

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm on Monday (Jul 27) following protests and ruckus by Opposition members, within minutes after the proceedings began. The House witnessed uproar as Opposition MPs pressed their demands over the Delhi police action against students who protested at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere across the country to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The Opposition has also demanded a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah over alleged use of pellet guns by forces. The members of Opposition disrupted proceedings shortly after the House assembled.

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Opposition MPs moved adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on the excessive use of force against students protesting over NEET paper leaks at Jantar Mantar. According to the notices, the security personnel resorted to the use of “excessive and lethal force”, including “pellet guns” and “shock batons” against the protestors at Jantar Mantar, which led to consequent “grave injuries, including probable loss of eyesight, suffered by student protestors.” In the Rajya Sabha, Congress’ Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267, seeking an immediate discussion and DMK MP TR Baalu submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, calling for an “immediate ban” on NEET and an inquiry into the alleged indiscriminate use of lethal weapons against students protesting at Jantar Mantar.

A day ago, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said that his party would raise the issue of alleged use of pellet guns on protesting students, adding that it was now Modi’s turn to apologise. He said the Opposition wants BJP to take strict action against all those who used lathis, batons and pellet guns against the agitating students.