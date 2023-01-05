German Chancellor to visit India in February 2023, French President in March

Leaders of European Union's two biggest economies, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will be on India visits in the first quarter of 2023. While the German chancellor is expected to be in Delhi on February, the French President will in the Indian national capital in March. The bilateral visit will be in addition to visits in September to participate in the G20 summit in Delhi.

Talks are underway to firm up the key outcomes from the visit, even as focus has been to increase economic engagement, cooperation in the Indo Pacific. Remember both France & Germany have issued policy statements on the Indo Pacific in which ties with India have been key.

Ahead of the French President's visit, likely to take place in March, his diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne was in Delhi on Thursday. He took part in the 36th Indo French strategic dialogue with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, met EAM Jaishankar and called on PM Narendra Modi.

A French readout said that his focus during one day Delhi visit was defence and security cooperation, Russia Ukraine conflict, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism cooperation, cyber-security, space, civil nuclear energy. Ahead of Macron's visit, both sides have also been discussing ways to speed up the setting up of the civilian nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur, Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Also read | Former Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest in solemn burial at Vatican

French President Emmanuel Macron last visited India in March, 2018 during which he also visited Agra, Mirzapur and Varanasi other than holding key talks in Delhi. That time, in addition to the visit Joint Statement, a "Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region” and the "India-France Joint Vision for Space Cooperation” was also issued.

When it comes to the German Chancellor's visit, this will be his India visit since taking charge in December 2021. PM Modi visited Germany twice last year, first on a bilateral visit, then to attend the G7 summit. During the bilateral visit in March 2022, PM attended the 6th Intergovernmental Consultations. A total of 14 agreements were signed in diverse fields such as green partnership, development cooperation, renewable energy, migration and mobility etc after the key talks in Berlin.