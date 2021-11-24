Gautam Gambhir receives death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', security beefed up outside his residence

The officials have confirmed on Wednesday (November 24) that former Indian cricketer and current politician, Gautam Gambhir, received an alleged death threat from "ISIS Kashmir".

The threat was received at 9.32 pm on Tuesday (November 23) on the official email ID of the cricketer-turned-politician. "We are going to kill you and your family," the mail read.

As per the filed complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements. In the aftermath, the security has been beefed up outside the residence of Gambhir, who hails from the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The 40-year-old is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and is a current member of the Lok Sabha since 2019. He is a staunch nationalist and it is important to note that he has been extremely vocal about the issue of terrorism in Kashmir.

Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "We have received the complaint and an enquiry into the matter is underway. We have enhanced security arrangements outside his (MP's) house".

However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet, police said, adding that they have forwarded the complaint to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell in order to investigate the origins of the mail.

Further investigation is underway.

Well, this is not the first time as earlier in December 2019 as well, Gambhir had approached the Delhi Police alleging death threats to him and his family members from an international number.