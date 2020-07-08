Gardens, parks reopen in Kashmir with strict coronavirus prevention measures; images inside

Parks and Gardens have been thrown open for public after remaining closed for almost four months in Jammu and Kashmir amid COVID-19. All this has come with a strict protocol including wearing face masks, using sanitizers, and maintain social distancing norms.

On Wednesday, people from different parts of Kashmir valley were seen entering these famous Mughal gardens in Srinagar with strict thermal screening. The move is being seen as an attempt to revive the tourism sector which has been hit badly during the last 10 months.

The administration is also looking to reopen the valley for tourists due to heavy losses to this sector. The reopening of gardens has brought joy on the faces of gardeners who despite hard times have been working to make them look beautiful.

"Floriculture activities happen round the year, so we work throughout. In fact, we prepare flowers for the display and luckily, we got a chance to open them for the public. Gardners and laborers who have worked hard are happy," Asif Ahmad, Assistant Floriculture officer told WION.

Located on the foothills of the Himalayan mountain range, the Nishat garden built by Mughals near the Dal lake also witnessed buzz after a long silence. Historians say after its completion in 1633, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan on seeing the garden expressed appreciation of its grandeur and beauty to his father-in-law Asif Khan, in the hope that he would gift it to him.

People have expressed happiness over the reopening of these places but have asked visitors to follow guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The garden has opened after 4 months, so we are happy. Tourists haven't been coming as they were afraid due to COVID. The reopening will send a positive message," said Zaid, a local, who visited the garden.