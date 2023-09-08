G20 Summit in Delhi: Here's a list of world leaders who have arrived and who are yet to arrive

G20 Summit in Delhi: The Indian capital Delhi is all decked up to welcome foreign delegates for the G20 Summit. The global event will be held on September 9-10 at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandampam, Pragati Maidan, chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India assumed the presidency on 01 December 2022 and had organised almost 200 meetings across 60 cities. It will pass on the presidency to Brazil on 01 December 2023.

Leaders from the G20 major economies will be gathering in India to tackle several geopolitical issues and climate change. The list of leaders includes US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and heads of world organisations like the World Bank and IMF.

Here's a list of world leaders who have already arrived in India:

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tibunu is the first foreign delegate to arrive in Delhi for the G20 Summit. He was welcomed by Minister of State Health SP Singh Baghel on Thursday (Sept 07).

Next, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-lweala arrived in Delhi on Thursday night to participate in the G20 Summit.

Other leaders who have arrived in the country for G20 include the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Goergieva; President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; Prime Minster of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, European Council President Charles Michel.

Leaders who are yet to arrive:

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden will arrive in Delhi on Friday evening (Sept 08). He will be following all COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India.

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is scheduled to arrive at 1:40 pm in Delhi. According to Hindustan Times, he will be recieved by the minister of state for consumer affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Furthermore, the Japanese PM Kishida's aircraft will touch down at Palam Air Force Station at 2:15 pm. He, too, will be received by Choubey. This is his second visit to India.

The Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will also be arriving on Friday evening. He will be recieved by MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be missing the G20 Summit, however, Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to land around 7:45 pm. It is unclear why Xi will not be attending the event.

World Leaders who are arriving on Saturday?

A few world leaders including Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, UAE President HH Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Australian PM Anthony Albanese will arrive on Saturday.

