/From Op Sindoor, Maha Kumbh to Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission: PM Modi hails India’s achievements in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Dec 28) hailed the achievements of India in 2025 in the 129th episode of Mann Ki Baat, marking the last address in his monthly radio show for the year. From Operation Sindoor to Maha Kumbh and advancements in science and space exploration, PM Modi lauded several milestones of the country.

“From national security to sports fields, from scientific laboratories to major global platforms, India left its strong mark everywhere,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister noted that the new year is just a few days away, adding that he would want to reflect on what happened in 2025. “The year 2026 is just a few days away. And today, as I speak to you, my mind is reflecting on the entire year. Many images, many discussions, and many achievements have brought the nation together,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hailing the May military operations against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PM Modi said, “This year, Operation Sindoor became a symbol of pride for every Indian. The world clearly saw that today’s Bharat does not compromise on its security. During Operation Sindoor, pictures of love and devotion towards Mother India emerged from every corner of the world... This same spirit was also witnessed when ‘Vande Mataram’ completed 150 years...”

Speaking about achievements in the field of space, PM Modi said, “Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. Several initiatives related to environmental protection and wildlife conservation also marked 2025. The number of cheetahs in Bharat has now crossed 30.”

He also recalled the largest spiritual gathering in Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh Mela, saying, “Faith, culture, and Bharat’s unique heritage were all seen together in 2025. The organisation of Prayagraj Mahakumbh at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. At the end of the year, the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya filled every Indian with pride.”