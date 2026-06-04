/From CPI(M) leader to alleged TMC split architect: Who is Ritabrata Banerjee

Expelled Trinamool MLA Ritabrata Banerjee is emrging to be a big name in West Bengal after he is being seen as an architect of TMC split. He has now been recognised by the Bengal Assembly Speaker as the Leader of the Opposition but he has insisted that Mamata Banerjee is his leader. He was recognised after 60 MLAs submitted letters of support endorsing him. The former Left leader, who joined the TMC in 2018, was handed over the keys to the chamber of the leader of the opposition.

Also Read: Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee becomes Bengal LoP

Who is Ritabrata Banerjee?

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Ritabrata Banerjee is a member of legislative assembly in West Bengal. He won from Uluberia Purba constituency on Trinamool Congress’ ticket by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rudra Prosad Banerjee with 11,838 in state assembly polls held earlier this year in which, TMC faced a crushing defeat as Bharatiya Janata Party won with a landslide.

Political Journey: From CPI(M) to TMC

Ritabrata was a CPI(M) MP in the Rajya Sabha till 2017. Expulsion from TMC is not the first time he has faced such an action. In 2017 too, Ritabrata was expelled from CPI(M) for anti-party activities. He then joined TMC and was sent to Rajya Sabha in 2024 by the party for 15 months.

His social media reads, “A proud Bengali & Indian. Incidentally MLA from Uluberia Purba, West Bengal & 2 times Former Member of Indian Parliament.”

Rise Through Student Politics

He joined the TMC in 2018 and went on to claim that Mamata is the real Left leader. An alumnus of Kolkata’s South Point High School and Ashutosh College, Ritabrata came to the limelight as a student leader in the early 2000s.

He was named the All India general secretary of CPI(M)’s student wing SFI and led the organisation for eight years. Known to be close to Left veteran and CPI(M)’s former general secretary, the late Sitaram Yechury, Ritabrata’s rise in the CPI(M) was rapid.

At 34 years old, the CPI(M) chose him for a Rajya Sabha seat. Three years after his Rajya Sabha entry, this rapid climb up the ladder of power would meet a setback.

Why Was Ritabrata Banerjee Expelled From CPI(M)?

In 2017, the CPI(M) suspended and later expelled him.

Banerjee gave a televised interview where he publicly criticized senior party leaders (such as Prakash and Brinda Karat) and undermined the internal inquiry process.

Lavish Lifestyle Controversy

He also faced criticism for exhibiting a lifestyle considered incompatible with communist ideals, including wearing an Apple smartwatch and using expensive luxury items.

Rape Allegation and Viral Video

Later that year, a research scholar accused Ritabrata of rape, alleging that he had exploited her on the false promise of marriage. The MP accused the woman of blackmail and extortion.

Visuals from a personal video call went viral, and the once young, dynamic leader was now a castaway.

How Ritabrata Banerjee Joined TMC

Following his expulsion by the CPI(M), Ritabrata joined the TMC and went on to head the party’s trade union arm.

A video of him crossing paths and exchanging pleasantries with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Delhi’s Banga Bhaban went viral. He later told the media that it was “courtesy” and asked if he should have ignored the CM’s greetings. He said he did not believe in “that kind of politics”.

Mamata Banerjee's Remarks

Without naming Ritabrata, Mamata told the media, “Someone who was earlier with CPI(M) is doing it all. We gave him a ticket, depriving others. My apologies to those who were deprived.”

On Tuesday, Mamata again alleged that there was a conspiracy hatched from Delhi to break the party.

What Lies Ahead for Ritabrata Banerjee?

For Ritabrata, this marks a new chapter in his journey with the TMC. For a leader who jumped from the Left to the TMC, and served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and the Assembly within a decade, the possibilities are many.

How did the crisis begin?