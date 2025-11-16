/Four dead, seven injured as Tata Sumo collides with truck in J&K's Budgam; CM call for probe

Four people lost their lives and seven were injured after a Tata Sumo and a dumper truck collided in Budgam’s Palar area in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Saturday. All nine individuals of the Sumo were rushed to a nearby hospital, where four were pronounced dead upon arrival.

All the victims were residents of the Mahwara village of Budgam district. The identified individuals were 40-year-old Nisar Ahmad Rather, 10-year-old Zainab, 36-year-old Bashir Ahmad Rather, and 60-year-old Khatoon, according to a report in India Today.

In addition, out of seven injured, five individuals identified as Zoona Bano, Shah, Gulshan, Tasaduq Hussain, and Raja were rushed to Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital after doctors due to their serious conditions. Meanwhile, two others, Safiya and Jasbeer Singh, a crane conductor from Punjab, are being treated at the district hospital in Budgam.

In response to the incident, police have launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the collision.

J&K's CM and Governor respond

Following the tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his distress for all those who lost their lives, and also offered condolences to the families. "Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Budgam. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

Expressing shock and grief over the tragic incident, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also reacted, directing officials to extend all possible assistance to all the affected families.