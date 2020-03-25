Flipkart temporarily suspends services amid nationwide lockdown

Walmart backed E-commerce giant Flipkart on Wednesday suspended its services, according to a message on the company's website.

''We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority, and our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible, read a statement displayed on Flipkart's website.

The announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.

The lockdown began at 12 am on March 25 and will run for the next three weeks.

These are difficult times, times like no other, said the statement and added, never before, communities stayed apart to stay safe!

Never before, has being at home meant helping the nation, the statement further said.

''We urge you to stay home to stay safe! We will get there. And we will get through. Together.

Meanwhile, Amazon said that it was prioritising all its resources to serve products that are currently high priority for customers.