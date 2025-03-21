A Delhi Fire Services report, filed on Friday (March 21), states that its personnel conducted the firefighting operation at the official residence of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma on Tughlak Road promptly on Friday, March 14. The report mentions that it was a small fire in the store of the residence in which stationery and domestic articles were present, and there was no casualty.

Advertisment

The fire service control room received a call about a blaze at Justice Varma’s residence in Lutyens Delhi at 11:35 pm on 14 March. Two fire tenders were dispatched immediately and reached the location by 11:43 pm.

Also read: ‘Rumours being spread’: Indian SC says Justice Yashwant Varma’s transfer ‘independent’ of inquiry against him

The fire broke out in a storeroom containing stationery and household items. The flames were brought under control within 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Advertisment

“Soon after dousing the flames, we informed police about the fire incident. Thereafter, a team of fire department personnel left the spot,” a DFS official said.

Earlier reports had claimed that a cash pile was found from the residence.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has ordered an initial inquiry into the incident. Justice Varma's transfer to the Allahabad High Court has also been confirmed, following reports of a cash stash being allegedly found at his residence.

Advertisment

Also read: Massive cash pile found in Delhi HC judge's house after fire breaks out, Justice Yashwant Varma transferred

However, the Supreme Court has clarified that Justice Varma’s transfer is unrelated to the internal inquiry process.

In a statement quoted by ANI, the top court said, “There is misinformation and rumours being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma...The proposal for transfer of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, who is the second senior most Judge in the Delhi High Court and a member of the Collegium, to his parent High Court, i.e., the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, where he will be ninth in seniority, is independent and separate from the in-house enquiry procedure.”

Also read: ‘Not an appropriate response’: US Chief Justice rebukes Trump’s call to impeach ‘lunatic’ judge James Boasberg

(With inputs from agencies)