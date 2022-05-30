Explainer: What is Indus Water Treaty signed between India, Pakistan?

As India and Pakistan meet for the annual meeting under the Indus Water Treaty in New Delhi, let us get acquainted with the agreement, which helps both nations to share the waters of the six rivers of the Indus basin. In 1960, India and Pakistan had signed the treaty after several years of negotiations. The Washington-based World Bank is also a signatory in it. This agreement has created a mechanism to build cooperation and information exchange between the two neighbours over the use of the rivers, which is known as the Permanent Indus Commission. As per the treaty, both the nations need to have Indus Commissioners. They also have to meet at least once a year. The meeting can be organised, alternatively in India and Pakistan.

It may be listed among the most successful international treaties as it has withstood the test of time. Since the inception of the treaty, both nations have fought many wars and witnessed heightened tensions innumerable times.

According to the treaty, the water of the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab) goes to Pakistan and the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas and Sutlej) is allocated to India for unrestricted use. This agreement provides a framework to share water for various purposes, including irrigation and hydropower development.

New Delhi can also generate hydroelectricity on the three western rivers in its territory with the help of river projects, which are subject to specific criteria for design. Under the treaty, Pakistan can also raise objections on the design of hydroelectric projects by India on these western rivers. In the past, several issues have been raised and resolved.

