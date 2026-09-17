/‘Druzhba-Dosti’: Putin wishes PM Modi on birthday, recalls BRICS visit to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Sep 17) extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his role in strengthening the “special and privileged” strategic partnership between India and Russia. In a message shared by the Russian Embassy in India on Instagram with the hashtag ‘DruzhbaDosti’, Putin thanked PM Modi for the hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation during their visit to New Delhi for the BRICS summit.

“You are rightly enjoying deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” Putin said.

The ‘Druzhba-Dosti’ vision, combining the Russian and Hindi words for friendship, aims to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries over the coming decade.

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Putin recalls BRICS talks with PM Modi

Putin also described his recent discussions with PM Modi as “substantive, frank, and productive”, signalling Moscow’s intent to maintain close engagement with New Delhi on bilateral and international issues.

“As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight. We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations,” he said.

Putin was in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 for the 18th BRICS Summit. During his visit, he held talks with PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam, where the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation as well as conflicts in the Middle East and the Black Sea region.

Modi-Putin ‘bromance’

During the high-stakes event, the two leaders were seen holding hands and laughing, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The image quickly went viral on social media as the leaders’ “bromance” took the spotlight at the summit.

The two leaders also travelled together in the same car to the INNOPROM Exhibition after their bilateral meeting. The exhibition was organised by the Indian and Russian ministries of industry and trade.

Their public camaraderie was also visible in Kyrgyzstan on August 31, when they travelled together to the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games following their SCO talks in Bishkek.