Discussed Ukraine, Afghanistan with NSA Doval: Dutch NSA Geoffrey Van Leeuwen

The Dutch National Security Advisor (NSA) Geoffrey Van Leeuwen on Thursday held talks with India's NSA Ajit Doval during in which the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan dominated.

It was the first such visit by the Dutch NSA to Delhi and comes even as the Indian capital has seen a slew of visits, including by the foreign ministers from UK, Russia, Mexico, German NSA and Deputy American NSA in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to WION, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Geoffrey said, "As national security advisor’s to our respective PMs our main objective was to exchange views on the current security challenges we are facing. We discussed the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and we discussed how we can strengthen our cooperation in the Asia Pacific."

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands. In April, the Indian president will pay a state visit to the Netherlands to celebrate the establishment of ties.

NSA Geoffrey highlighted that, "we touched upon several bilateral issues. The visit must be seen in the intensification of our bilateral relationship over the last couple of years. The massive trade and investment relationship, the many visits of our PMs, a state visit by our King and Queen, and next week's state visit by the President of India are all testimony to how close we have become. My visit today fits within that picture."

PM Modi had visited the Netherlands in 2017. During the visit, the PM called on the King and Queen of the Netherlands and held bilateral discussions with PM Mark Rutte and other members of his Cabinet. It was followed by the visit of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to India in May, 2018. He led the largest ever Dutch trade mission to India which comprised over 130 companies/institutions and nearly 200 trade representatives.