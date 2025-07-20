/Did India strike Kirana Hills in Operation Sindoor? Here's what satellite images revealed

Latest satellite images shared by a defence expert on the social media platform X showed significant damage to Pakistan's Kirana Hills following Operation Sindoor. Geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon shared two images that hinted at a big loss for Pakistan. Symon wrote while sharing the images, "Imagery update from Google Earth of the Sargodha region, Pakistan, captured in June 2025." This was a month after India's Operation Sindoor against terrorism, under which the country targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The first image shared showed the impact location of India's strike on Kirana Hills in May 2025, and the second one showed repaired runways at Sargodha airbase post India's strikes in May 2025.

What India said on Kirana Hills

After Operation Sindoor, a buzz spread on social media that the Indian Army struck Kirana Hills, a reservation of Pakistan's Ministry of Defence. But on May 12, the Director General of India's Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, rejected the claims in a briefing on Operation Sindoor that India hit the hills.

When a question was asked in the briefing if India hit Kirana Hills along with air bases of Pakistan, Bharti said, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it."

"We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there. I did not brief in my briefing yesterday," the Air Marshal added.

What are Kirana Hills?

Pakistan's Kirana Hills are known to be a reservation of Pakistan's Ministry of Defence. It is believed that the caves within the hills are used by the Pakistani military to store its nuclear warheads. Satellite imagery indicated a strike on the runway of Mushaf airbase in Sargodha. As per Google Maps, the distance between the airbase and Kirana Hills is 19.9 km.



Why are the hills significant for Pakistan?

"At Khushab, 200 km south of Islamabad, there are four heavy water reactors dedicated to the production of weapons-grade plutonium," according to a report in World Nuclear Association that was updated in February 2025.