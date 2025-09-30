Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday for vehicles ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to CR Park's Kali Mandir and heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals. The restrictions and diversions have been enforced from 3 pm and will last until 12 am midnight on several stretches.

The major areas include the Outer Ring Road between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J B Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and the C R Park main road. However, no vehicular movement is allowed along Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and internal roads of C R Park and Greater Kailash II.

What are the routes to avoid?

Affected Routes: Outer Ring Road (Panchsheel–Greater Kailash), JB Tito Marg, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, C.R. Park Main Road

Closed routes: Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg & internal roads of C.R. Park/GK-II

Diversions

The alternate routes include Outer Ring Road (Under Panchsheel, IIT & Nehru Place Flyovers) – LGVs/HGVs included.

Alternate routes

MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road.

The traffic diversions will be in place on the Outer Ring Road under the Panchsheel, IIT and Nehru Place flyovers, affecting light and heavy goods vehicles, including those with valid no-entry permits.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretches during the restricted hours and use public transport to reduce congestion. Suggested alternate routes include M G Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Mehrauli Badarpur Road.

Motorists have been urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with police personnel deployed at key intersections for smoother movement.