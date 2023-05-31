Delhi teen murder: Accused planned murder for two days, say police

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday (May 30) that the accused in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder case had planned the killing for two days after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship, the news agency PTI reported. Last Sunday (May 28) Sahil, 20, stabbed Sakshi, 16, more than 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, killing her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed.

The police also said on Tuesday the knife used by Sahil in the murder was bought by him 16 days back from Haridwar and it was thrown near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi after the crime. He then took a bus for Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh from the Anand Vihar bus terminus, the police added.

Sahil was arrested in Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to the location. He was brought to Delhi on Monday evening. The 20-year-old was produced at a Delhi court here which sent him on police remand for two days.

According to police, Sakshi and Sahil had been seeing each other since June 2021. But for the last three to four months, she started moving away from the accused. Sakshi broke up with Sahil nine days back. Accused suspected victim was getting involved with ex-boyfriend: Cops The Delhi police pointed out Sahil suspected that Sakshi was getting involved with her ex-boyfriend Praveen. "The statements by him are being verified. Sometimes he says she ignored him which angered him. But he also suspected that Sakshi was getting involved with her former boyfriend," an officer told PTI.

The police said that Sakshi was with Praveen for three to four years before she was in a relationship with Sahil. The accused claimed that Sakshi was keen to get back with Praveen since he had a motorcycle, the police added.

Last Saturday, Sakshi warned Sahil to stay away from her. She was with her friend Bhawna and her boyfriend Jhabru at the time. Jhabru too threatened to beat Sahil if he came near Sakshi.

The victim also mentioned the name of her friend Neetu's husband, a known criminal in the area, to threaten Sahil. Police recreate the crime scene The police recreated the crime scene by taking Sahil to the murder site and may also conduct a psycho-analysis test. The CCTV footage before Sakshi's murder has come to the fore, where the 16-year-old was going towards the place of crime two minutes before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE