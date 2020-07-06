Delhi COVID-19 hospital sets up video calling facility for patients' kin

New Delhi's largest coronavirus hospital has set up a video calling service via ipads to help patients connect with family members.

The service initiated by Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) in the national capital is expected to provide a major relief to family members, who were earlier complaining that they are being kept completely clueless about the treatment given to the patient and were unable to meet them.

Several family members reached the help centre on Thursday to chat via video calling with their loved ones admitted inside the hospital.

"Feeling a lot better, he said he is feeling better and he is also getting his medicines on time and we are also feeling immensely relieved after talking to him via video call," Shahista, daughter of Chhote Khan, said, reported Reuters.

Khan is admitted to the LNJP hospital for the last five days and was initially diagnosed with Typhoid, but he later complained of difficulty in breathing.

Dr Ritu Saxena, Deputy Medical Superintendent at LNJP, who played an instrumental role in setting up the facility, said their initiative has not only reduced the anxiety of the relatives but was also therapeutic for the patients hospitalised.

"With this psychotherapy the patients are getting relieved, they are getting better and the relatives are also very happy," she said.

Recently, India has become the country with the third-highest coronavirus cases and nearly 100,000 cases are confirmed in Delhi, causing health facilities to overwhelm.

In New Delhi, 99,444 cases have been reported so far, out of which 71,339 have recovered and 3,067 have died, according to the data by the union health ministry.