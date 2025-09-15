/Delhi BMW accident: Son says 'time is critical', questions why father was taken to hospital 19 km away

The son of senior finance ministry official, who died after a BMW car hit his motorcycle in Delhi on Sunday, has questioned the choice of hospital he was taken to by the accused due to its distance (19km) from the accident site.

Navjot Singh, the Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, was returning home with his wife on his bike from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in central Delhi, when a BMW car hit his motorcycle in Delhi Cantt area. However, the accused did not flee the spot and took Singh and his wife to a private hospital in GTB Nagar.

But the 52-year-old Singh died and his wife is battling for her life at a hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

"Time is critical," said Singh's son Navnoor Singh to NDTV and added "Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital".

Singh's wife suffered injuries to her head despite wearing a helmet, according to Navnoor. She is currently admitted at Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka where she is undergoing treatment.

Recalling the incident Navnoor said, he received a phone call from a family friend about the accident but did not realise it could have been fatal as Singh was a careful driver.