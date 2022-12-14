Delhi Airport memes know no holds barred, chaos amid congestion makes Twitter users draw weird parallels

Delhi Airport Memes: Congestion at an airport in India's capital, New Delhi, triggered a meme fest by netizens so much so that users ended by drawing absolutely weird parallels in their social media posts. There was a barrage of posts comparing the congestion at the airport with real-life situations. One user compared the airport with a railway station. If that was not enough, some went international in their imagination to crack hilarious memes. One user compared the state of the Delhi IGI airport with that of Hotel California saying it is easy to enter the place but hard to leave.

Delhi airport is now Hotel California. You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022 ×

After a slew of congestion complaints at the airport Indian Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the airport on 12 December to take stock of the situation. He made the visit alongside senior officials in a bid to review the bad situation at the airport where travellers were finding huge delays in checking-in over the weekend. One user made subtle references to several Bollywood hits to slam the authorities for the chaotic scenes at the airport.

Here's an idea Delhi airport. We know about inflight movies. How about in queue films? Captive audience. I'd choose Andhadhun, but with a running time of just over two hours, it won't be enough. Perhaps Mera Naam Joker! After all, we consumers are the jokers. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022 ×

The user also took a dig at the aviation minister's visit to the airport. His series of tweets opened up a pandora's box wherein travellers left no stone unturned to crack the whip on the situation.

The next time our esteemed minister visits the airport, I would prefer that he stand in line for an hour himself instead of striding about looking purposeful. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 13, 2022 ×

Another social media user posted a video of the ground situation and questioned whether it is an airport or a railway station given the congestion.

One hour plus to clear security!Ye airport hai ya railway platform? pic.twitter.com/XMHJtZK7h6 — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) December 13, 2022 ×

While commenting over a trail of tweets by a user, another user wrote about the perks amid the mess at the airport. He mentioned that because of huge time lags he started interacting with a fellow customer and made friends with them.

I started chatting with a fellow pax in security line. Got enough time to know each other and are now friends.. incentives being #DelhiAirport traveller. — renjinair (@renjipune) December 13, 2022 ×

Reached the Delhi airport and settling in, hope I'm not too late because my flight is in just seven days. pic.twitter.com/l5Duaib4nX — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) December 13, 2022 ×

After the minister's visit, to minimise vehicular congestion, immediate steps were taken which included opening two more entrance gates, bringing the total to 18, and putting traffic marshals in the exit forecourt.