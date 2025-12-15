/Delhi air pollution: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha. Here's what it means

A thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital Delhi early Monday morning (Dec 14) reducing the visibility to merely 50 meters at the airport. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at the 'Severe Plus' threshold of 450, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. This has forced the government to order schools to shift to online and hybrid mode.

According to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) data, the AQI was at 431 at 4 pm on Sunday (Dec 14) and climbed further to 446 by 6 pm . Officials attributed the spike to slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather conditions and poor dispersal of pollutants.

Given the deteriorating air quality, all measures under Stage IV of GRAP — classified as ‘Severe Plus’ air quality — have been enforced across the entire NCR. These steps are in addition to restrictions already in place under Stages I, II and III.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Congress moves adjournment motion

Amid the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the severe air pollution. He also called for the declaration of a National Public Health Emergency.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461, categorised as “Severe Plus,” was highlighted by Tagore in his notice for a discussion on the issue.

Lapses such as poor road maintenance, failure in dust mitigation, accumulation of municipal and construction waste, and repeated incidents of open burning was highlighted as major reasons for the deteriorating AQI in Delhi.

Grap IV in place

Meanwhile the government has implemented GRAP Stage IV in Delhi-NCR under which entry of BS-IV trucks has been banned, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. LNG, CNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks are exempt from the restriction. The commission has also ordered a ban on Delhi-registered diesel heavy goods vehicles that are BS-IV or older, unless they are engaged in essential services.