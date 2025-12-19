/Delhi air crisis: Govt says opposition ruckus blocked Lok Sabha debate on pollution

The Union government blamed the opposition disruptions during the discussion on Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill for failing to hold a discussion on Delhi's air crisis. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government wanted a discussion on air pollution but was unable to do so due to the ruckus created by the Congress and opposition parties.

"We wanted a discussion on pollution. The opposition had requested it. But the Congress created a ruckus. This one regret remains. We were ready for a full-day discussion on pollution. The Congress party, by further instigating and provoking other parties, created chaos and disruption by storming into the well of the House," Rijiju told reporters, according to ANI.



The discussion on air pollution was on the agenda of the Lok Sabha on Thursday after the passing of the Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill 2025, which seeks to replace MGNREGA. However, the parties opposed to the bill protested by raising slogans, leading to the adjournment of the parliament. The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday, the last date of the winter session of Parliament.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her disappointment over the parliament failing to take up air pollution in the Winter session, saying, "It could not be discussed, but it should have been discussed. I have put in a request that in the next session, this should be discussed," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in Delhi.

Delhi remained blanketed under a thick layer of smog with an AQI level above 330 on Friday, prompting the government to implement stringent measures under GRAP stage IV to prevent further deterioration. The authorities restricted entry of private vehicles from other cities with BS-VI emissions standard to curb the air pollution, resulting in long queues at the orders of Delhi, contributing more emissions rather than cutting them.

Meanwhile, the current year recorded the worst air quality since 2018, with the national capital recording an average AQI of 343 so far in December. Friday marks the ninth consecutive day when the air in the national capital has been in the very poor (301-400) or severe (401 and above) range.