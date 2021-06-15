Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address ASEAN defence ministers meeting plus tomorrow

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh will, on Wednesday, address the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) virtually.

ADMM Plus is a significant platform involving 10 ASEAN member countries and eight dialogue partners: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

The meet is being hosted by the Brunei Ministry of Defence who is the chair of the ASEAN grouping this year and will hold all the meetings.

Rajnath Singh will share the virtual stage with the Defence ministers of China, Japan, Russia and the US Defence secretary. Going by G7, NATO meetings, it will be interesting to see what other defence ministers speak even as the Chinese defence minister will also be present.

ADMM-Plus was convened in Ha Noi, Viet Nam, on October 12, 2010 and last year marked a decade since its inception. On Tuesday, the 15th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) was convened virtually. At the sidelines, the ASEAN-China Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting was convened following the conclusion of the 15th ADMM.