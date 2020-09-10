Dassault Aviation CEO keen for 'repeat order' of Rafale jets

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier said on Thursday that his company was open to provide more Rafale fighter jets and was keen for a 'repeat order'

"If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make repeat order," he said. He was quoted by ANI.

If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make repeat order: Eric Trappier, CEO, Dassault Aviation pic.twitter.com/adKziF5Op5 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020 ×

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Five Rafale fighter jets, first to arrive in India as part of the deal between India and France, were inducted in Indian Air Force on Thursday (September 10). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly were present at the induction ceremony. A 'Sarva Dharma Puja' was carried out at Ambala airbase as part of the induction of the fighter jets

Dassault CEO Eric Trappier's comments on company being keen on a repeat order of Rafale fighter jets came after the ceremony.

Rajnath Singh had strong words for those "eyeing soverignty" of India

"Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty, said the Defence Minister adding that this induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere created at our borders." he said during the induction ceremony at Ambala airbase.