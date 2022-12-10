ugc_banner

Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says four dead in heavy rainfall

Chennai, Tamil NaduEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:13 PM IST

A woman is seen outside her house that got damaged amid Cyclone Mandous, at Marina beach, in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph:(ANI)

While commenting on the damage, CM MK Stalin said, “151 houses and huts got damaged, other damages are being calculated. In Chennai, 400 trees were uprooted” 

Cyclone Mandous wreaked havoc across India's southeastern coast as it brought heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Saturday that four people have died across Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram. 

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, "I inspected the affected areas. Corporation workers have worked very well. 4 people have lost their lives in this heavy rainfall. 98 cattle died too." 

While commenting on the damage in the southern state of India, CM Stalin said, "151 houses and huts got damaged, other damages are being calculated. In Chennai, 400 trees were uprooted." 

Cyclone Mandous brought winds raging at 65kmph to 75kmph and rainfall up to 10cm. The gusts touched 85kmph. 

The cyclone made landfall on Friday between 11:30pm and 1:30am (local time). Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast with a wind speed of 75km per hour. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression. 

According to the IMD forecast, there will be light to moderate rainfall at most places on Saturday. The forecast also mentioned that heavy to very heavy showers (64.5 mm-204 mm) will be recorded at isolated locations across Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) for the next 24 hours. In Andhra Pradesh, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, including MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and other local officials in Tirupati visited the areas affected by Cyclone Mandous on Saturday. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

