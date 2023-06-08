Cyclone 'Biparjoy' update: Cyclone to intensify further in next 48 hours, heavy rain alert in many states
India Met agency said on Thursday that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will further intensify in the next 48 hours and will affect the onset of monsoon in parts of India.
Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is set to intensify further in the next 48 hours towards northwest India, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) early on Thursday. This cyclone will likely influence the monsoon in the country, which will be favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala. The Met agency also signalled that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in the Arabian Sea would drive away clouds and moisture from the state, holding up the arrival of rains for the next three days.
“VSCS BIPARJOY over east central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km SW of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48 hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days,” the weather department tweeted.
VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 08thJune, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards. pic.twitter.com/6HiSydw2qI— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023
The latest forecast is likely to bring relief to farmers across India who depends on rain to water their fields. This season, which runs from June to September each year, contributes about 75 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall and irrigates over half of the arable land. A late monsoon could delay the needed precipitation in parts of the country and affect the timely sowing of crops.
Current position of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’
The storm currently lies 990 kilometres southwest of Mumbai and 1360 kilometres south of Karachi in Pakistan, as per the India weather department. Wind speeds may climb to 145 to 155 kilometres an hour by Friday and could even reach 170 kilometres an hour, equivalent to a Category 2 storm.
As a part of cyclone preparedness, the state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corporation evacuated some people from its drillship Sagar Vijay on the Arabian Sea, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited spokespersons said there is no impact on refinery operations but added that they are taking precautionary measures.
Gujarat government fully prepared to deal with cyclone
The Government of Gujarat on Wednesday said that it is fully prepared to tackle any possible natural calamities. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian Sea till June 14.
The cyclone is likely to cause light rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11, an IMD official told the news agency PTI.
The impact of the cyclone is also anticipated in several other southwestern states. The IMD has issued a wind warning for the next five days in these regions- Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.
