Cyclone 'Biparjoy' update: Cyclone to intensify further in next 48 hours, heavy rain alert in many states

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is set to intensify further in the next 48 hours towards northwest India, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) early on Thursday. This cyclone will likely influence the monsoon in the country, which will be favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala. The Met agency also signalled that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in the Arabian Sea would drive away clouds and moisture from the state, holding up the arrival of rains for the next three days.

“VSCS BIPARJOY over east central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km SW of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48 hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days,” the weather department tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/6HiSydw2qI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023

The latest forecast is likely to bring relief to farmers across India who depends on rain to water their fields. This season, which runs from June to September each year, contributes about 75 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall and irrigates over half of the arable land. A late monsoon could delay the needed precipitation in parts of the country and affect the timely sowing of crops.

Current position of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

The storm currently lies 990 kilometres southwest of Mumbai and 1360 kilometres south of Karachi in Pakistan, as per the India weather department. Wind speeds may climb to 145 to 155 kilometres an hour by Friday and could even reach 170 kilometres an hour, equivalent to a Category 2 storm.