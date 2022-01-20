COVID-19 update: India reports over 34k cases; 491 deaths in 24 hours

India on Thursday reported 3,17,532 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours with 491 deaths, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity cases in the country stands at over 16 per cent with 19,24,051 active cases.

There were 2,23,990 recoveries, the ministry added. The number of Omicron cases have reached 9,287 which is an increase of over 3 per since Wednesday.

The country had reported 2,82,970 coronavirus cases on Wednesday

India's western city of Maharashtra which has been hit hard due to the virus reported 43,697 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths with the number of active cases at 2,64,708. There were 214 patients detected with the Omicron varient in 24 hours, the state health department said.

Pune city in Maharashtra reported 12,633 new coronavirus cases with 12 deaths, health officials said while Mumbai reported 6,032 new cases and 12 deaths.

India's capital Delhi reported 13,785 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with 35 deaths. The number of active cases in the capital stands at 75,282 with the positivity rate at over 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 40,499 new coronavirus cases with 21 deaths. India's sourthern state of Tamil Nadu which has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases saw 26,981 new coronavirus cases along with 35 deaths in 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases dipped in the eastern state of West Bengal with 11,447 new virus cases detected and 38 deaths, the state health department said on Wednesday.

