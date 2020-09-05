COVID-19: India records over 86,000 cases in 24 hours; over 4 million infected in the country

India recorded 86,432 new coronavirus cases and 1,089 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases.

The ministry informed the death toll due to the virus has risen to 69,561 with the number of patients discharged from hospital at 31,07,223.

In Telangana, there were 2,511 new coronavirus cases with 11 deaths taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 with 32,915 active cases.

Assam reported 2,891 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,21,224 including 345 deaths, state health minister Biswa Sarma said.

In Jharkhand, there were 1,537 new COVID-19 cases with the number of cases rising to 48,039 with 15,549 active cases. The death toll in the state has risen to 447.

In Uttarakhand, there were 831 new coronavirus cases with 23,011 active cases. There have been 312 deaths including 7,187 active cases in the state.

