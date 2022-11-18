COP27: India opposes attempts to include agriculture under ambit of emissions target

India has expressed reservations during the discussions on the draft text that seeks to expand the scope of emissions target to agriculture at the ongoing COP 27 UN climate summit in Egypt.

The discussions were part of a special UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) effort known as the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture.

During the discussions, India blamed the rich nations for blocking pro-poor and pro-farmer decision, saying that the text compromises the very foundation of food security, a source in the Indian delegation attending the summit told PTI news agency.

New Delhi has blamed the developed nations for shifting the focus of the international climate regime by “searching for cheaper solutions abroad”, claiming that they do not want to sacrifice their lavish lifestyles.

“At every climate summit, the developed countries wish to change the goalposts of the international climate regime using diversionary means to dilute their responsibilities arising from their historical emissions.

“Annex-I countries, it may be recalled, owe the world a carbon debt of 790 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide (GtCO2), which is worth USD 79 trillion, even at the modest price of USD 100 per tonnes,” India reportedly said during the discussions.

“This year too, the developed countries are distracting attention from their excessive GHG emissions by emphasising reduction in agriculture emissions which are ‘survival emissions’ and not ‘luxury emissions,” it said.

The officials said that at the summit discussions, India asserted that the current climate crisis is not because of agricultural emissions, rather the developed nations are historically responsible.

“Nations unable to reduce their emissions domestically by any worthwhile change in their lifestyles. Rather, they are searching for cheaper solutions abroad,” they said.

(With inputs from agencies)