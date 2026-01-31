/Contact re-established with terrorists in Kishtwar’s Dolgam area; joint operation Trashi-i intensifies

Security forces have re-established contact with terrorists in the Dolgam area of Kishtwar district in the Jammu division today. The operation, which began on 18 January, was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of three to four foreign terrorists hiding in the area.

Additional troops were deployed, including Para Commandos, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and the CRPF. Drones and helicopters were also pressed into service to provide aerial surveillance of the difficult and forested terrain where the terrorists are believed to be hiding.

''Operation Trashi-I: During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of 31 Jan 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, @jmukmrpolice and #CRPF. Intelligence from all sources had been coordinated to provide inputs to execute the operation on ground. A cordon has been established and operations are in progress, '' said Indian Army.

During the initial cordon-and-search operation, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, hurling grenades in the process. Three Indian Army soldiers were injured in the exchange, and one of them later succumbed to his injuries. Despite the encounter, the terrorists managed to escape into the dense forest cover, prompting security forces to continue and expand the operation.

The operation continued for over ten days. Early this morning, it was resumed after fresh firing was reported from the encounter site. Security forces have further strengthened the cordon, as it is believed that three to four terrorists are currently holed up in the area. The operation is being conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF.

According to official data, there are approximately 120–150 active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with over 90 percent being foreign nationals, primarily from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In 2025, a few infiltration attempts were successful, allowing terrorists to enter the Union Territory. However, local recruitment remains at its lowest, with only one local individual joining terrorist ranks this year, achievement security agencies view as a major success, reflecting the lack of local support for such groups.