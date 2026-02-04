A 60-year-old Chinese national has been arrested for illegally staying in India's Himachal Pradesh, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The individual identified as Lou Wennian, a resident of Sichuan province of China, had been residing in the Kangra district since late September 2025 for 130 days without the required legal documentation.

Additional SP Bir Bahadur told news agency ANI, "As per the report, a case was registered on February 2 in the McLeodganj police station against a Chinese national, Lou Wennian (60). During the enquiry, it was found that Lou Wennian stayed in McLeodganj, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, from September 26, 2025, to February 2, 2026, for about 130 days without a valid Indian visa, which attracts the provisions of Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Central investigation agencies have also been informed, and they will also investigate the matter."

He further stated, "As per the passport details, his name was found as Lou Wennian, date of birth May 10, 1965, place of birth Sichuan, Place of Issue Yunnan, Republic of China, Passport No. CHN EG4189399. A Government of Nepal Tourist Visa valid from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2026 (90 days) was found endorsed in the passport."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chinese national arrives India almost five months ago

Police confirmed that the Chinese national did not carry a valid visa and entered India via Nepal. He arrived in India almost five months ago and has been staying in McLeodganj for the past three months.

"Under the limits of McLeodganj Police Station, a Chinese national was detained, who was staying here illegally. The security branch responded immediately after receiving the information and detained him. No valid visa was found upon checking his documents. A case was registered under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and he was detained," Additional SP Bir Bahadur said.

"He came to India five months ago, and for the last three months, he was residing in McLeodganj. Police are investigating the case and will take action after details are revealed. Upon checking his passport, it was known that he had been to nine to ten countries and entered India via Nepal. Central agencies were informed after filing an FIR. He will be brought before the court," the police official added.

Police further added that an FIR was filed on February 2 at the McLeodganj police station against the Chinese national under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. Authorities found that the individual’s passport contained a Nepal tourist visa valid for 90 days, from June 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025.

"During the preliminary investigation, around 4,00,000 Chinese yuan was found in his bank account. Our forensic experts are checking the electronic gadgets we seized from the accused. We are also checking all the locations he frequently visited during his illegal stay, especially the sensitive zones from the security point of view in McLeodganj," said the officer. "It also appears that the accused, who speaks only Chinese, served in the Chinese police," added the officer, TOI reported.