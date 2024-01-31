Budget 2024: Know what is 'Amrit Kaal' ahead of interim Budget on February 1

Budget 2024: The Budget Session of Parliament began with President Droupadi Murmu's addressing a joint sitting on January 31. In her speech, she said, "This is my first address in this new Parliament building. This magnificent building was constructed at the beginning of "Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal."

The session will conclude on February 1 with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the interim budget. When she presented the budget on the same date last year, she called it the "first budget of Amrit Kaal."

She said, "Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'jan-bhaagidari' (public participation) through 'sab ka saath, sab ka prayas' is essential."

Here's everything you need to know about Amrit Kaal ahead of the interim Budget 2024.

What is Amrit Kaal?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term "Amrit Kaal" for the first time in 2021 during his speech from the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

He said, "The goal of 'Amrit Kaal' is to ascend to new heights of prosperity for India and the citizens of India. We don't have to wait for long to achieve our goals. We have to start now. We don't have a moment to lose. This is the right time. Our country also has to change and we as citizens have to change ourselves too."

During his speech, PM Modi mentioned that the term "Amrit Kaal" signifies the 25 years between India's 75th and 100th independence anniversaries. He also stated that India aims to significantly improve the standard of living of its citizens in the next 25 years. It includes bridging the gap between urban and rural areas, reducing government interference in people's lives, and developing modern infrastructure throughout the country.

"Amrit Kaal" originates from Vedic astrology and indicates the "golden era." In her last budget speech, FM Sitharaman mentioned that the centre would focus on seven areas: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector.

In her speech on January 31, President Murmu added, " I am confident that this new building will be witness to productive dialogue on policies that will shape the development of 'Viksit Bharat' in the Amrit Kaal of our independence."